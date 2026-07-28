Legendary Lions Running Back Jim Evenson to Enter Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







Vancouver - One of the greatest running backs in franchise history is heading to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. On Tuesday, the CFL announced Jim Evenson has earned a posthumous induction into the 2026 Class. Evenson (1947-2008)- the native of Hillsboro, Oregon suited up in 78 games for the Lions from 1968-72.

Along with recording a franchise-high 1,151 carries, Evenson remains second on the club's all-time list with 5,708 rushing yards and registered 32 rushing touchdowns, good for sixth all-time with the squad.

Evenson also eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in four of his five seasons in black and orange, while leading the Western Conference with 1,271 yards in 1971.

A two-time All-CFL (1970-71) and four-time West Division All-CFL selection (1968-71) with the Lions, Evenson spent his final two CFL seasons with the Ottawa Rough Riders, winning a Grey Cup with the team in 1973.

Evenson was inducted into the BC Lions Wall of Fame in 2008, just months after his passing.

Earlier this year, Sean Millington was also named to the prestigious 2026 Hall of Fame Class to be enshrined in Hamilton on September 17.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026

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