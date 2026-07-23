Lions Release OL Allen

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver)- The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Thursday.

Released from the roster:

American offensive lineman Dejon Allen.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.