Alouettes Ink LB Quinn Urwiler

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of American linebacker Quinn Urwiler.

Urwiler (6'0", 226 lb) served as a team captain in 2025 and earned all-conference honors in his final season, finishing with 141 tackles (71 solo) and 7.5 tackles for loss. Urwiler led the FBS in solo tackles per game with 5.92 and ranked third in tackles per game with 11.8. His 141 tackles were the most by an NIU player since 1992. The former walk-on became only the fourth NIU player to record over 140 tackles in a single season since 1990.

The 25-year-old attended the Seattle Seahawks rookie minicamp in 2025.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2026

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