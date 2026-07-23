Tiger-Cats Sign Global P Jesse Mirco

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has signed Global punter Jesse Mirco.

Mirco, 29, last played with the Roughriders after being selected 15th overall in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. Mirco appeared in five games with Saskatchewan, where he was called upon to punt 28 times with a net average of 48.2 yards and a long of 63.

Mirco concluded his collegiate career at Vanderbilt in 2024, appearing in 13 games and leading the SEC with a 48.0-yard punting average after totaling 2,430 yards on 51 punts. He placed 21 punts inside the 20-yard line, booted 20 punts of 50-plus yards, and earned multiple All-SEC honours along with All-American Honourable Mention recognition. Prior to Vanderbilt, the Australian punter spent three seasons at Ohio State (2021-23), appearing in 39 games and recording 130 punts for 5,707 yards (43.9 average), while earning All-Big Ten Honourable Mention and Ray Guy Award semifinalist honours in 2023.

The following player has been transferred to the suspended list: GLO - P - Nick Haberer







Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2026

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