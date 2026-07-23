Alouettes Partner with Billets.ca

Published on July 23, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday that they have entered into a partnership with Billets.ca.

Billets.ca is a secure online marketplace that facilitates peer-to-peer ticket sales, with a mission to provide fans with a trusted and secure platform to buy and sell tickets for concerts, live entertainment, and sporting events. It offers an easy way for fans to sell their tickets when they are unable to attend an event or purchase tickets for in-demand experiences.

Founded in 1999, Billets.ca has built a strong reputation in the online ticketing industry, earning the trust of an extensive network of fans and season ticket holders.

Customer trust is a top priority for the company, which is why it is committed to providing a fast, secure, and hassle-free experience. All purchases made through Billets.ca are protected by its 100% Guarantee.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this agreement with Billets.ca," said Rino Folino, Vice President of Partnerships for the Montreal Alouettes. "By partnering with Billets.ca, we are providing our fans with another convenient option to purchase tickets to our games. Ultimately, our supporters are the ones who benefit, as more fans will have access to experience Alouettes football."

"We are very pleased to officially partner with the Montreal Alouettes," said Éric Bussières, president of Billets.ca. "For us, this partnership goes far beyond simple brand visibility- it reflects a shared commitment to providing fans with a high-quality experience built on trust, simplicity, and a passion for sports. For more than 25 years, Billets.ca has been dedicated to helping fans attend the events that matter most to them. This partnership marks an important milestone for our company and demonstrates our commitment to building a long-term relationship with an iconic organization like the Montreal Alouettes."







Canadian Football League Stories from July 23, 2026

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