WR Mekhi Mews Arrives in the Nest

Published on July 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today that the club has signed American wide receiver Mekhi Mews.

Mews (5'8", 185 lb) began his collegiate career at the University of Georgia in 2021 to 2023, winning back-to-back national championships during his first two seasons. The Grayson, Georgia native then transferred to the University of Houston for his final two collegiate seasons.

With the Cougars, he caught 35 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown. The 24-year-old also returned 39 kickoffs for 858 yards. He added 600 yards on 26 punt returns.

He attended the New Orleans Saints rookie minicamp in 2026.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 24, 2026

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