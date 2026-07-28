Travis Theis Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week
Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - Running back Travis Theis has been named one of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Top Performers for Week 8.
This marks his second consecutive weekly honour.
Theis recorded the second 100-yard rushing game of his CFL career, and his second in as many weeks. The American carried the ball 19 times for 156 yards and one touchdown in a 31-18 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
He averaged an impressive 8.2 yards per carry, playing a key role in his team's success. His longest run of the night went for 26 yards.
Players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026
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