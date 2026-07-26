Als Facing Hamilton, Division Rivals

Published on July 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this Sunday, July 26, at 7:00 p.m. ET at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium (RDS, 99.5 Montréal, TSN 690, CFL+, CBSSN, TSN).

Montreal (5-1-0) sits atop the East Division standings, while Hamilton (3-3-0) is in second place. The Alouettes won the first meeting of the season, 30-27, in Week 1. With another victory on Sunday, Jason Maas' squad would clinch the season series against a division rival- something that could prove extremely important in the standings at the end of the season.

Montreal is coming off back-to-back victories over the Stampeders. Quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 402 yards and three touchdown passes. Running back Travis Theis rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown while also adding 49 receiving yards. Receiver Tyler Snead contributed 113 receiving yards and a touchdown to help lead the Alouettes to victory in Calgary.

Defensively, Najee Murray continued his strong play with seven defensive tackles, a fumble recovery, and a pass breakup, while Daniel Wise recorded a quarterback sack.

In the lineup on Sunday...

Star return specialist DeVonte Dedmon will make his debut with the Alouettes, providing a significant boost to the team's return game. Dedmon is regarded as one of the league's top players at his position.

Receiver Alexander Hollins returns to the lineup after the recent birth of his twins. The 29-year-old has recorded 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Quarterback Terry Wilson, a short-yardage specialist, will also make his debut with the team, along with defensive end TJ Guy and running back Rushawn Baker.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 26, 2026

Als Facing Hamilton, Division Rivals - Montreal Alouettes

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