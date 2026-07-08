Tiger-Cats Sign American Quarterback Jarret Doege

Published on July 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American quarterback Jarret Doege.

Doege, 28, joins the Tiger-Cats after spending the past three seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton Elks (2023-24) and Toronto Argonauts (2025). He has appeared in 38 regular-season games, making four starts while completing 140 of 210 pass attempts (66.7%) for 1,498 yards, eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2025, he dressed in 18 games with Toronto, throwing for 905 yards and four touchdowns while making three starts.

The 6-1, 210-pound native of Lubbock, Texas, concluded his collegiate career at Troy University after previous stops at West Virginia University and Bowling Green State University. Across 53 collegiate games from 2017-22, Doege completed 995 passes for 11,069 yards and 84 touchdowns, finishing his NCAA career with more than 11,000 passing yards.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 8, 2026

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