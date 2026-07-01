Tiger-Cats Add American Receiver Blayne Taylor

Published on July 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American wide receiver Blayne Taylor.

Taylor, 24, returns to Hamilton after originally signing with the team in December 2025 and participating in the club's 2026 training camp.

The 6-4, 212-pound native of Saginaw, Texas previously spent time with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, including participating in the team's 2025 rookie minicamp. Over three seasons (2022-24) at Abilene Christian University, Taylor recorded 133 receptions for 2,026 yards and 17 touchdowns in 36 games, earning Second Team All-UAC honours as a senior after posting 73 catches for 1,117 yards and eight touchdowns.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 1, 2026

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