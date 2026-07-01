Stampeders Issue Statement on the Signing of Ajou

Published on July 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders make the following statement in regards to the team's decision to sign receiver Ajou Ajou.

In addition to the extensive steps taken by the Canadian Football League leading up to Tuesday's announcement about the conditional reinstatement of Ajou, the Stampeders have completed their own due diligence and player evaluation before arriving at the decision to sign the player.

Given the extensive league conditions, the team believes in providing Ajou with a second chance at this time and expects him to demonstrate the qualities of a good teammate and upstanding member of the organization and the community.

Ajou will begin serving his six-game suspension immediately. During this time, he is eligible to practice and attend team meetings at the club's discretion.

Ajou was originally drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the seventh round of the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft. He made 20 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns across 12 regular-season appearances and four starts in 2024.

Ajou then signed with the National Football League's Indianapolis Colts in January of 2025 before being waived following the pre-season. He then re-joined the Roughriders in August of last season and went on to make four starts in eight regular-season games with 22 catches for 212 yards. Ajou also played in the Grey Cup, recording two receptions for 13 yards.







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