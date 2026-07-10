Stamps to Fly East for Matchup in Montreal

Published on July 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders at Montreal Alouettes

Week 6

Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

Saturday, July 11

5 p.m. MT

Radio: QR Calgary

TV: TSN, RDS2 (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

In search of their third win in a row, the Calgary Stampeders (2-2) will travel east to meet the Montreal Alouettes (3-1) this Saturday on the downtown campus of McGill University.

The Red and White raised the Stampede Bowl trophy last week as their offence scored 58 points in a 22-point victory over the Toronto Argonauts in what was the fourth-highest scoring game ever involving the Stamps. Vernon Adams Jr. completed 80 per cent of his passes for 405 yards with six touchdowns through the air and one more on the ground. Tevin Jones cashed in on a 73-yard catch-and-run while Zy Alexander had two interceptions including a spectacular one-handed grab.

Montreal is coming off a Week 5 bye after outlasting the Ottawa Redblacks 37-35 at home. The Als got touchdowns from receivers Tyson Philpot and Alexander Hollins, running back Travis Theis and two from backup quarterback Dustin Crum.

Adams will be making another return trip to Montreal where he began his Canadian Football League career 10 years ago, spending parts of six seasons and making his first 29 starts.

Former Stampeders expected to be in action for the Alouettes this week include linebacker Micah Awe and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund.

Averaging an even 119 rushing yards per game, Calgary tops all nine teams in that department. Meanwhile, Montreal's opponents have a league-low 61 rushing attempts.

The Stamps and Als will reconvene in Calgary next week for an afternoon encounter at McMahon Stadium. The Stampeders last played a back-to-back scenario against Montreal in 2013 and swept that season series, which also occurred in the month of July.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 9, 2026

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