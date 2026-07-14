Stamps Release One
Published on July 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have released American defensive back Morice Blackwell II.
Blackwell signed with the Stamps in June of 2025 and made eight appearances last year, recording six special-teams tackles.
He played in Calgary's Week 3 game this season against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and did not record any stats.
Check out the Calgary Stampeders Statistics
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