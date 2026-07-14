A Sea of Green Awaits: Co-Op Community Zone Tickets Are the Last Way into the Labour Day Classic

Published on July 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Rider Nation, the Labour Day Classic is sold out.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have sold out their ticket inventory for the biggest game of the year as Mosaic Stadium prepares to welcome a packed house for the historic Labour Day Classic against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Fans still have one opportunity to be part of the action: A limited number of $30 Co-op Community Zone tickets remain available exclusively through participating Co-op Food Stores, Home Centres and Gas Bars across Saskatchewan. These tickets are not available through the Rider Ticket Office and must be purchased at participating Co-op locations.

Year after year, the Labour Day Classic delivers one of the most electric atmospheres in the CFL, bringing together generations of Rider fans for a tradition unlike any other. With a full stadium, a fierce prairie rivalry and Rider Nation ready to make its presence felt, this year's edition promises to add another unforgettable chapter to one of Canadian sport's greatest traditions.

With Labour Day closing in, there are still plenty of opportunities to experience the excitement at Mosaic Stadium this season. Upcoming home games include Camp Riderville presented by NexGen Energy on July 23, Rider Farm Show presented by Young's Equipment on August 7, The Greatest Show on Turf - Family Day Carnival presented by Nîkihk on August 29, Lights Out - Electric Powwow presented by SIGA on October 2, Legends Game - One Province, 80 Years presented by Ruffles on October 17, and Pirates of the Prairies - One Last Voyage presented by Capital Auto Group.

To secure your seats to any of these future games, visit Riderville.com or stop by the Rider Ticket Office. Family Ticket Packages are also available, allowing two adults and two youth to attend for just $99.







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