Tyson Philpot Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week

Published on July 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - Wide receiver Tyson Philpot (2) has been named one of the Canadian Football League's (CFL) three top performers for Week 6.

It marks the third time this season that the Canadian receiver has earned the league-wide recognition.

Philpot caught nine passes for 132 yards and one touchdown, helping the Alouettes defeat the Stampeders 37-30 on Saturday night at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

The performance marked Philpot's fourth consecutive 100-yard receiving game in 2026 (193, 120, 198, 132).

The Delta, B.C., native leads the CFL with 45 receptions and 719 receiving yards. He also ranks among the league leaders with four touchdown catches.

He was chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2026

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