Alouettes Return to the Field against the Stampeders

Published on July 11, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes return to action after a bye week. Jason Maas' squad will take on the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, July 11, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. ET (RDS 2, 99.5 Montréal, TSN 690, CFL+, CBSSN, TSN).

Montreal (3-1-0) sits atop the East Division standings, while Calgary (2-2-0) is third in the West Division.

These two teams boast some of the CFL's most explosive offenses. Entering Week 6, the Stampeders lead the league with 164 points scored, while the Alouettes rank third with 133.

The Alouettes will receive a boost on defense as defensive back Lorenzo Burns returns to the lineup after missing the last game with an injury. Defensive lineman David Perales will make his CFL debut. The American previously spent time with the NFL's Pittsburgh Steelers.

Running back Liam Talbot, the Alouettes' fourth-round selection in the most recent CFL Draft, will also make his league debut. He replaces Shomari Lawrence in the lineup.

Receiver Tyson Philpot is enjoying the best start to a season of his career. The 25-year-old leads the CFL with 36 receptions and 537 receiving yards while adding three touchdown catches. He holds a 149-yard advantage over his closest pursuer in the league's receiving race and will look to keep his impressive start going on Saturday.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 11, 2026

Alouettes Return to the Field against the Stampeders - Montreal Alouettes

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