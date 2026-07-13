Alouettes Add RB Rushawn Baker

Published on July 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced today the signing of running back Rushawn Baker.

Baker (6'0", 225 lb) spent some time with the Edmonton Elks in 2026 after taking part in their last training camp.

Baker concluded his collegiate career at Elon University in 2024, carrying the ball 183 times for 859 yards and nine touchdowns to earn an honourable mention all-conference selection. He transferred after three seasons at Bucknell University, where he amassed 1,359 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns on 335 carries.

The Victor, N.Y. native wore the New York Giants jersey in 2025 and later he spent time on the New England Patriots' practice roster.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 13, 2026

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