Als Looking for Second Straight Win over Calgary

Published on July 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will face the Calgary Stampeders for the second consecutive week, this time on the road.

Jason Maas' squad will kick off at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 18 (RDS, TSN, 99.5 Montréal, TSN 690, CFL+, CBSSN)

Montreal (4-1-0) sits atop the East Division standings, while Calgary (2-3-0) is fourth in the West Division.

Last week, the Alouettes earned an exciting 37-30 victory over the Stamps in Montreal. Quarterback Davis Alexander threw for 301 yards and one touchdown, Tyson Philpot hauled in nine receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown, while Travis Theis rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

On defence, David Perales, Mustafa Johnson, and Najee Murray each recorded a sack. Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Don Callis each broke up two passes.

The Alouettes also received some positive news on the injury front. Receiver Cole Spieker will return to the lineup after being injured in the season opener. Defensive back Arthur Hamlin is also back in action after missing last week's game. Defensive end Kylan Guidry will suit up for his second game of the season with the team.

Linebacker Alexandre Gagné is on the verge of writing a new chapter in Montreal Alouettes history. With two more special teams tackles, he would surpass Chip Cox for the most special teams tackles in franchise history, with 95.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 17, 2026

Als Looking for Second Straight Win over Calgary - Montreal Alouettes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.