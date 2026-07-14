Rankin Headlines Week 6 Players of the Week

Published on July 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Justin Rankin, Tyson Philpot and Dru Brown have been named Week 6 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

Justin Rankin | RB | Edmonton Elks | OTT 17 - EDM 40

14 rushes for 107 yards (average of 7.6); fourth 100-yard+ game of the season

19- and 31-yard rushing majors

Three receptions on four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown

Second career game with three total touchdowns

150 yards from scrimmage

Third Player of the Week honour (W1 and W3)

Tyson Philpot | WR | Montreal Alouettes | CGY 30 - MTL 37

Nine receptions on 10 targets (90 per cent)

132 receiving yards; fourth consecutive 100-yard+ game

One touchdown - a seven-yard reception from Tyler Snead off a trick play

One 30-yard+ reception and two second down conversions

49 yards after catch

Third Player of the Week honour (W2 and W4)

Dru Brown | QB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | TOR 21 - WPG 30

25-of-31 (80.6 per cent) for 339 yards

Averaged 10.9 yards per pass attempt and 13.6 yards per completion

35-yard touchdown pass to Tim White in the first quarter

Two completions of 30+ yards, including a game-long 49-yard strike to Ontaria Wilson

Efficiency rating of 112.2

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW

W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)

W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)

W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)

W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)

W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)

W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)







Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2026

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