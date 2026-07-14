Rankin Headlines Week 6 Players of the Week
Published on July 14, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Justin Rankin, Tyson Philpot and Dru Brown have been named Week 6 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
Justin Rankin | RB | Edmonton Elks | OTT 17 - EDM 40
14 rushes for 107 yards (average of 7.6); fourth 100-yard+ game of the season
19- and 31-yard rushing majors
Three receptions on four targets for 43 yards and a touchdown
Second career game with three total touchdowns
150 yards from scrimmage
Third Player of the Week honour (W1 and W3)
Tyson Philpot | WR | Montreal Alouettes | CGY 30 - MTL 37
Nine receptions on 10 targets (90 per cent)
132 receiving yards; fourth consecutive 100-yard+ game
One touchdown - a seven-yard reception from Tyler Snead off a trick play
One 30-yard+ reception and two second down conversions
49 yards after catch
Third Player of the Week honour (W2 and W4)
Dru Brown | QB | Winnipeg Blue Bombers | TOR 21 - WPG 30
25-of-31 (80.6 per cent) for 339 yards
Averaged 10.9 yards per pass attempt and 13.6 yards per completion
35-yard touchdown pass to Tim White in the first quarter
Two completions of 30+ yards, including a game-long 49-yard strike to Ontaria Wilson
Efficiency rating of 112.2
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW
W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
W2 | Trevor Harris (SSK) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL)
W3 | Bo Levi Mitchell (HAM) | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Kevin Mital (TOR)
W4 | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Davis Alexander (MTL) | Chad Kelly (TOR)
W5 | Vernon Adams Jr. (CGY) | KeeSean Johnson (SSK) | James Butler (BC)
W6 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Tyson Philpot (MTL) | Dru Brown (WPG)
Canadian Football League Stories from July 14, 2026
- A Sea of Green Awaits: Co-Op Community Zone Tickets Are the Last Way into the Labour Day Classic - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Rankin Headlines Week 6 Players of the Week - CFL
- Tyson Philpot Named Among CFL Top Performers of the Week - Montreal Alouettes
- Stamps Release One - Calgary Stampeders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.