Adams Jr. Tops CFL Players of the Week

Published on July 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. has been recognized with the top spot on the Canadian Football League's list of Week 5 Players of the Week.

In last Thursday's Stampede Bowl against the Toronto Argonauts, Adams completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 405 yards and six touchdowns. Adams added a fourth-quarter rushing score in the 58-36 victory at McMahon Stadium.

With his performance, he became just the fifth player in league history to have a game of at least 400 passing yards, six passing touchdowns and zero interceptions. Adams' passing-touchdown total also tied a single-game franchise record.

The back-to-back Stampede Bowl MVP also moved into 34th place on the CFL's all-time passing yards list and now sits at 21,564 yards in his career.

The three weekly selections are made by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics and Content departments. This marks the first time this season for a Stampeders player to receive the league honour.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 7, 2026

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