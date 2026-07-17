Red and White to Duel with Alouettes Again this Weekend

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Week 7

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, July 18

2 p.m. MT

Radio: QR Calgary 770, SiriusXM 167

TV: TSN, RDS (Canada); CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

After the Calgary Stampeders (2-3) nearly completed a comeback in Quebec last week, the roles will be reversed in Week 7 as the Red and White will play at home and the Montreal Alouettes (4-1) will serve as the visitors when the two teams meet again.

This will be the first season series completed this year for the Stamps as they will aim to even up their 2026 record as well as their all-time mark against the Als, which now sits at 43-44-2.

In last Saturday's 37-30 defeat, Vernon Adams Jr. threw three touchdown passes - including two to Dejon Brissett for the second consecutive week - and Marquel Lee made a game-high eight defensive tackles. Jude McAtamney made 30-, 54- and 47-yard field goals and punter Mark Vassett added a single.

Montreal countered with two scores on the ground and two more through the air, including a seven-yard toss from receiver Tyler Snead. Davis Alexander has now thrown for at least 300 yards each of the five times he has taken the field.

This week, it's a third straight game for the Stamps against an East Division opponent, amid a stretch that features just one of six matchups against a West team.

The 2 p.m. kickoff will be the second-earliest start time at McMahon Stadium this year. Calgary will host Hamilton at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.

After the Stampeders and Alouettes conclude their second clash in as many weeks, the Stamps will prepare for a trip to Winnipeg while the Als will get ready for the out-of-town Tiger-Cats.

Multicultural Celebration: United in Red and White

In addition to a noted gameday presence of international cultures for fans at McMahon Stadium, the Multicultural Celebration: United in Red and White will include two additional play-by-play offerings. The on-field action will be called on Radio Sur Sangam 94.7 FM in Punjabi and livestreamed via the FeverSports YouTube channel in Cantonese/Mandarin.

East Fan Zone fun

Located in the parking lot outside the Stamps Store and Ticket Office, the expanded East Fan Zone will operate from noon to 2 p.m. with attractions including:

- DJ trailer

- Fancy Faces face painting

- Inflatables

- 2026 Grey Cup booth

- Cultural performances

- Shane Homes activation

- Ice cream sandwiches for purchase

- Stampeders player autographs from noon to 1 p.m.

Halftime entertainment

A minor football scrimmage courtesy of the KidsPlay Foundation, an additional soccer scrimmage and a routine from Static Bollywood Dance will take place between the second and third quarters.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2026

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