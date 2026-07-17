Awe Receives Max Fine; Two Others Fined for Actions in Week 6

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) Department of Health, Safety and Integrity manages league discipline, while the Office of the Commissioner oversees suspendible offences.

The Department - which includes Chief Football Operations Officer Greg Dick, Vice-President of Officiating Darren Hackwood, Vice-President of Football Operations and Player Safety Eric Noivo and Associate Vice-President of Football Operations Ryan Janzen - has issued one max fine and three additional fines from Week 6.

Montreal linebacker Micah Awe has received a maximum fine for delivering a high hit on Calgary quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.

Ottawa defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado has received two fines: for making an inappropriate gesture towards the opposing team's bench/fans and for headbutting Edmonton offensive lineman Jordan Murray.

Edmonton offensive lineman Jordan Murray has been fined for clipping Ottawa defensive lineman Habakkuk Baldonado.

Per CFL policy, the league does not announce:

Amounts of player fines

Discipline related to dress code violations

Discipline involving teams or staff

Discipline involving players who have been released







Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2026

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