Former Argo Calvin Tiggle Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Canadian Football Hall of Fame announced today that former Argonaut linebacker Calvin Tiggle will be inducted into the prestigious halls in 2026.

Tiggle joined the Double Blue in 1994 and immediately made an impact, setting a franchise record with 121 tackles on his way to being named a CFL All-Star for the first time. The Maryland native and former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket played four years and 66 games with the Argos (1994-1995, 2000-2001), making the East All-Star team again in 2001. Between stints with the Argos, Tiggle played four seasons for Hamilton, where he won Most Outstanding Defensive Player and helped the Ticats win the Grey Cup in 1999, the last time the team has done so. For his career, Tiggle was a CFL All-Star three times, a division All-Star four times, led the league twice in tackles, racked up 662 defensive tackles, 18 special teams tackles, nine interceptions, nine fumble recoveries, and 10 sacks over 127 games played.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2026

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