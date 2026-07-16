Argos Mourn the Passing of All-Time Argo Jim Corrigall

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO- The Toronto Argonauts Football Club mourns the passing of former defensive stalwart Jim Corrigall.

"The Toronto Argonauts Alumni Association is heartbroken to hear of the passing of a true legend," said Argos Alumni Association President Jason Pottinger. "Jim's combination of enormous talent and ferocity as a player, coupled with the boyish enthusiasm of his post-sack cartwheels, made him an obvious fan favourite. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and former teammates."

Corrigall played 146 games over 11 seasons in the CFL, all with the Double Blue. The Barrie, Ontario native was an East All-Star eight times and a CFL All-Star four times, was named East Most Outstanding Rookie in 1970, and became the first, and still only, Argonaut to be named CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player when he won the award in 1975. The heartbeat of the Boatmen's defence, Corrigall's outstanding contributions on the field saw him elected to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1990 and named an All-Time Argo in 1997. Corrigall spent three spectacular years at Kent State University (1967-1969), and after he graduated, his number 79 was retired by the school. The defensive lineman was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1970 but chose to return home and suit up for the Argos.

The Toronto Argonauts extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the great Jim Corrigall.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2026

Argos Mourn the Passing of All-Time Argo Jim Corrigall - Toronto Argonauts

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