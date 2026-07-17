Pool Party: BC Lions Summer Series Kicks off on July 25 with a Pre-Game Bash Like Never Before

Published on July 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions are preparing for a big return home next week! On the heels of our historic Touchdown Kelowna venture, the squad is making its epic return to Downtown Vancouver on Saturday, July 25 for a battle with the Toronto Argonauts at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place. Kickoff is 4:00 pm.

As we look to make a big splash back on our home turf, the Summer Series officially begins OUTSIDE at NOON with a Pool Party. What better way to kick off another summer with the Lions?

You won't want to miss out on the best summer party Vancouver has to offer in 2026. Grab your friends and your swimsuit, cool off and take in the biggest Pool Party of the year!

Our expanded Backyard Party at Robson and Beatty Streets also includes a free barbecue, music entertainment that includes a live DJ poolside, $5.25 Bud Lights and White Claws and $8 Spirits, special BC Lions lifeguard chairs and much more.

Lions football represents a summer tradition spanning nearly eight decades. Our big return home in 2026 will have a pre-game party like never before!

Don't miss out. BC Lions single-game tickets start at $19. Fans can also secure their seats by becoming a BC Lions season-ticket holder.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 16, 2026

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