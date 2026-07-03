Tiger-Cats Release American DB Greg Junior
Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the following player has been released:
AMER - DB - Greg Junior
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2026
- Elks Bring in Global Linebacker Vrede - Edmonton Elks
- Tiger-Cats Release American DB Greg Junior - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hamilton Tiger-Cats Stories
- Tiger-Cats Release American DB Greg Junior
- Tiger-Cats Add American Receiver Blayne Taylor
- Tiger-Cats to Host Inaugural Ticats Car Show at Made in the Hammer Game on July 5
- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian LB Ryan Baker to Contract Extension
- Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell Named CFL Week 3 Player of the Week