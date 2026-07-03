Elks Bring in Global Linebacker Vrede

Published on July 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added Global linebacker Tyron Vrede to the practice roster, the club announced Friday.

Vrede (6'0, 230) joins the Green and Gold after five seasons as a standout special teamer in the Nation's capital. The Netherlands product had suited up for 55 games for the REDBLACKS from 2021 to 2025, registering 41 defensive tackles, 35 special teams tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble. He signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in free agency, and had spent the last month on the team's practice roster.

Vrede was a second-round pick (10th overall) in the 2021 CFL Global Draft. Prior to his time in the CFL, Vrede suited up for the Amsterdam Crusaders in 2016 before heading to the United States to play college football. The Global spent time at West Hills College Coalinga (2016), Garden City Community College (2017), and the University of North Dakota (2018-2019).







Canadian Football League Stories from July 3, 2026

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