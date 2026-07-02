Elks Sign Linebacker Isiah King

Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American linebacker Isiah King to the practice roster, the club announced Thursday.

King (6'3, 215) joins Edmonton after a distinguished five-year career (2021-2025) with the University of Idaho. In 41 games for the Vandals, King registered 152 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, and seven passes defended. In 2025, he was named First Team All-Big Sky Defence after recording 79 total tackles and three sacks in 12 games for Idaho. Following the 2026 NFL Draft, King would sign a contract as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.