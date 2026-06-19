Elks, 880 CHED Extend Radio Partnership Deal for the Next Three Years

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - Corus Entertainment's 880 CHED, is thrilled to announce the renewal of its partnership with the famed Edmonton Elks for another three years, beginning today.

For 32 years, 880 CHED has been the proud exclusive broadcaster of Elks games in Edmonton and for the next three years, will continue to air all the game-time excitement, pre-and post-game highlights, expert commentary, and more.

"880 CHED and the Edmonton Elks have become a part of our identity as a station, and we are so proud to continue this partnership with a team that means so much to our community," said Andrew Murdoch, Manager, Talk Talent, Corus Radio. "Since 1994, our station, has showcased all of the most thrilling and memorable games and championships, and we can't wait to broadcast the next three years of Elks highlights as we and the city cheer them on."

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with 880 CHED, who has been a trusted and valued partner of the Edmonton Elks for a long time," said Chris Morris, Edmonton Elks President and CEO, "This station has been one of the primary ways for listeners to connect with our football club, telling the stories of our players, our team, and our community. Morley, Dave, and the entire 880 CHED team are valued members of the Elks family, and we are proud to continue working alongside such outstanding people."

Listeners can catch the action on 880 CHED with Morley Scott, Dave Campbell, Grey Cup Champion Blake Dermott, along with sideline reporter and former Elks Offensive Lineman Gord Hinse, and on Elks This Week Monday nights at 7:30 p.m. featuring The Official Mark Kilam Show and podcast Antler Up available wherever you get your podcasts and on 880 CHED's YouTube page.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2026

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