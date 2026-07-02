RedBlacks Release Vattiato
Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:
RELEASED:
AMER - QB- Nicholas Vattiato
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Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2026
- RedBlacks Release Vattiato - Ottawa RedBlacks
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