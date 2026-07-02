RedBlacks Release Vattiato

Published on July 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:

RELEASED:

AMER - QB- Nicholas Vattiato







Canadian Football League Stories from July 2, 2026

RedBlacks Release Vattiato - Ottawa RedBlacks

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