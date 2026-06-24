RedBlacks Release OL Martez Ivey
CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

RedBlacks Release OL Martez Ivey

Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release


OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:

RELEASED:

AMER - OL- Martez Ivey

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2026


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