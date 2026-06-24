RedBlacks Release OL Martez Ivey
Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:
RELEASED:
AMER - OL- Martez Ivey
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2026
- RedBlacks Release OL Martez Ivey - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Argonauts to Induct Kevin Eiben & Carl Brazley to All-Time Argos List - Toronto Argonauts
- Alouettes Bring Back DB Faion Hicks - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Add "Star" Running Back Star Thomas - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Roughriders Hold 2025-26 Annual General Meeting - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Week 4 in the CFL - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.