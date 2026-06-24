RedBlacks Release OL Martez Ivey

Published on June 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transaction today:

RELEASED:

AMER - OL- Martez Ivey







Canadian Football League Stories from June 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.