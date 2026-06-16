RedBlacks Sign RB, OL

Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American running back Mario Anderson Jr.

HEIGHT: 5-8 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-04-24

HOMETOWN: Summerville, SC | SCHOOL: Memphis

Anderson spent training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders after suiting up in nine games for the club last season, registering 24 carries for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to joining the Riders, Anderson spent the 2024 season at the University of Memphis where he earned first-team All-AAC honours after posting 236 carries for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns in his lone season. He also spent time at the University of South Carolina and Newberry College.

American offensive lineman Julian Pearl HEIGHT: 6-6 | WEIGHT: 315 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-10-06

HOMETOWN: Danville, Il | SCHOOL: Illinois

Pearl most recently spent training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Pearl previously spent time in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens (2024) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the Cleveland Browns (2024), Minnesota Vikings (2024) and Pittsburgh Steelers (2025). Before turning pro, the Danville, Illinois native played 49 games over six seasons at the University of Illinois (2018-23), where he saw time at both tackle positions.

RELEASED:

NAT - DB - Eric Cumberbatch







Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2026

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