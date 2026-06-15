Argonauts Make Transactions
Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have released American K Reed Martin and moved Canadian OL Keegan O'Neil from the retired list to the practice roster.
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