Argos Ink DB Dathan Hickey
Published on June 7, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed American DB Dathan Hickey.
Hickey (6'1"/200lbs) spent 2025 at Youngstown State, where he tallied 67 tackles, two interceptions, four pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 10 games. The Connecticut native spent 2018-2023 at Yale University, where over the course of 30 games, Hickey notched 101 tackles, 2.5 sacks, five interceptions, 18 pass deflections, five forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
The team also announced the release of DB Theran Johnson.
Canadian Football League Stories from June 7, 2026
- Argos Ink DB Dathan Hickey - Toronto Argonauts
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