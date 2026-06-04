Boatmen Sign OL Domenico Piazza

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed Canadian OL Domenico Piazza.

Piazza (6'2"/294lbs) was a fifth-round CFL Draft selection by Edmonton in 2025 after a career at McGill University. The Quebec native was First-Team All-Canadian in 2025 and Second-Team in 2024. Piazza started 40 games over five seasons for the Redbirds.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

Boatmen Sign OL Domenico Piazza - Toronto Argonauts

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