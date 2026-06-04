BC Lions Alongside the City of Kelowna Announce the Final Lineup of Touchdown Kelowna Festival Events

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kelowna) - The BC Lions and the City of Kelowna have shared the final roster of Touchdown Kelowna Festival events which includes BC Lions watch parties, post-game concerts, a World Soccer Watch Party and several community-focused football events.

It's no secret that the Touchdown Kelowna Festival is jam-packed, but what's being unveiled today is a roster of events that will keep the football momentum alive all week long. In addition to the festival's previously announced events, additional festivities begin on Saturday, June 27 at Waterfront Park Stage with a BC Lions Watch Party followed by the Johnston Meier Insurance Post-Game Concert featuring local Kelowna artists.

Off the field, the BC Lions take pride in their community involvement and are excited to get out into the Okanagan. Sunday, June 28 kicks off two of three community-focused football events at Kelowna Secondary School. The first event is an upbeat high-energy Kids Combine designed to give young athletes a taste of the CFL scouting experience while focusing on athletic development. Following that is a Quarterback Clinic for youth wanting to build the foundational skills every great signal-caller needs.

The community events at Kelowna Secondary School continue into Monday, June 29 with the Touchdown Kelowna Play with the Pros where kids get an opportunity to participate in a non-contact skills clinic hosted by pro players. On Tuesday, June 30, girls and women ages 12 and up of all experience levels are being called to take part in Women's Flag Football, an evening of drills and scrimmaging with the best of the best.

Post-Canada Day, fans can gather at Waterfront Park Stage for a free World Soccer Watch Party on Thursday, July 2, and as the festival week comes to an end, a BC Lions Watch Party will take place at Waterfront Park Stage on Saturday, July 4, with the White Spot Post-Game concert to follow.

With several events on the horizon, volunteers are needed for a variety of duties during the Touchdown Kelowna games and festival. People interested in volunteering can create a volunteer account here and will then be allowed to sign up for specific shifts.

Tickets are on sale now for the Kickoff Concert featuring Alan Doyle presented by BCLC and the Boots on the Beach Concert featuring The Road Hammers, presented by Leavitt Machinery. It's also not too late to secure a spot at the Flip Flop Gala, a beachfront culinary experience that is both immersive and hyper-local.

For more Touchdown Kelowna Festival details, including the full event schedule and ticket info, visit kelowna.ca/touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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