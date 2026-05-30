BC Lions Announce New Partnership with Coulson Aviation to Educate on Fire Safety

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Langford) - The BC Lions are excited to announce a new partnership with Coulson Aviation. The partnership will see the Lions help amplify wildfire safety messaging throughout the province, as wildfires impact communities across every region of BC.

The BC Lions are also pleased to announce an ad-buy agreement with FireSmartBC. Through a $17K investment, FireSmartBC is supporting the BC Lions' initiative to educate the public on wildfire safety and firesmart principles.

This will include digital and radio advertising, including Lions game broadcasts on 730 CKNW.

The BC Lions are doing their part to show up and educate British Columbians and Lions fans everywhere how they can be part of the solution this wildfire season.

The FireSmart BC program, led by the BC FireSmart Committee, is dedicated to reducing wildfire damage in communities, as well as spreading awareness about preparation work. They prioritize ensuring everyone throughout BC is aware of the individual role to be played in preparing for wildfire. Through their FireSmart principles, they help minimize the risk and severity that comes with wildfire.

It's not just BC Lions fans that have been impacted by wildfire and know the importance of fire safety. Lions' kicker Sean Whyte is a fully trained firefighter and serves as an ambassador by delivering PSAs both on the radio and inside the stadium on game days.

The BC Lions are committed to help the next generation of CFL fans adapt to living with wildfire. In the off-season, wildfire resiliency messaging about reducing the potential impacts of wildfire around your home will be brought into schools by the BC Lions. This will include school visits that leverage the BC Lions' brand to help foster a culture of wildfire resilience across the province with the goal of empowering students to be equipped to protect their own turf.

QUOTE BOARD:

"A major pillar of the Lions brand is to build better communities. With Coulson Aviation's commitment to aerial wildfire preservation and our commitment to community safety, this partnership will be a natural fit in our Lions Pride program and continued commitment to educating youth in our schools across the province."- George Chayka, Lions Senior Vice-President of Business.

Built on strength, teamwork and leadership - Coulson Aviation and the BC Lions are proud to stand together for British Columbia. We are united in protecting the communities and building a stronger future for the Province of BC by promoting FireSmart messaging through the BC Lions Pride program."- Wayne Coulson, CEO, The Coulson Group.

"Just like a football team preparing for a tough season ahead, every person in B.C. has a role to play in helping protect our communities from wildfires. It's great to have the BC Lions on Team FireSmart. Through new partnerships that raise awareness and help educate young people, they're showing that when it comes to wildfire preparedness, we all have to carry the ball together." - Ravi Parmar, MLA for Langford-Highlands, BC's Minister of Forests.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 30, 2026

BC Lions Announce New Partnership with Coulson Aviation to Educate on Fire Safety - B.C. Lions

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