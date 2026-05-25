Lions Cut Two
Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions News Release
(Kamloops) - The BC Lions on Monday announced the following transactions.
Released from the roster:
American running back Tony Jones Jr.
American defensive back Donovan "D.K." Kaufman.
BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops resumes with practices through Thursday at Hillside Stadium. Practices are free to attend.
Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026
- Lions Cut Two - B.C. Lions
- You're on the Clock: All-New CFL Fantasy Turns Fans into Gms - CFL
- Training Camp Report - Day 16 - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Add Two Americans - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Blue Bombers Add Three - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Blue Bombers Release Two - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign Three Among Roster Moves - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Wide Receiver and Returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Tiger-Cats Add DB Stephen Douglas and RB Trent Battle - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.