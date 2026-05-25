Lions Cut Two

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions on Monday announced the following transactions.

Released from the roster:

American running back Tony Jones Jr.

American defensive back Donovan "D.K." Kaufman.

BC Lions Training Camp presented by Sun Peaks Resort and City of Kamloops resumes with practices through Thursday at Hillside Stadium. Practices are free to attend.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026

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