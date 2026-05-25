Tiger-Cats Add DB Stephen Douglas and RB Trent Battle

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American defensive back Stephen Douglas and running back Trent Battle.

Douglas, 24, played two seasons at Northwood University (2023-25), appearing in 16 games and recording 103 tackles (73 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass breakups and one blocked kick. Prior to transferring to Northwood, the 5-11, 192-pound native of Conifer, Colorado spent two seasons at Albion College (2021-22), where he registered 42 tackles (31 solo), three tackles for loss, one interception, three passes defended, one forced fumble and one blocked kick in 11 games. Douglas previously signed with the Tiger-Cats in March 2026.

Battle, 23, played 48 games over four seasons at Texas Christian University (2022-25), rushing 127 times for 598 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 27 receptions for 253 yards. The 6-1, 205-pound native of Daphne, Alabama also recorded 11 special teams tackles (eight solo) during his collegiate career. He attended rookie minicamp with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons following the 2026 NFL Draft.

The club also announced the following player has been released from the team:

AMER - WR/RET - Mario Alford

AMER - DB - Gavin Gibson

AMER - RB - Shane Watts







Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.