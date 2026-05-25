RedBlacks Sign Three Among Roster Moves
Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
SIGNED:
American receiver Carl Chester
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-11-22
HOMETOWN: Manor, TX | SCHOOL: Southern Miss
American receiver Kajiya Hollawayne
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-02-08
HOMETOWN: Hemet, CA | SCHOOL: Temple
American linebacker Taniela Latu
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-09-27
HOMETOWN: San Mateo, CA | SCHOOL: San Jose State
ADDED TO SIX-GAME INJURED LIST:
NAT - DB - King Ambers
NAT - FB - Émeric Boutin
RELEASED:
AMER - DB - Jordan Perryman
AMER - LB - Bryce Ramirez
AMER - WR - Roc Taylor
AMER - OL - Quez Yates
Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026
- Blue Bombers Release Two - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Sign Three Among Roster Moves - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Wide Receiver and Returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Tiger-Cats Add DB Stephen Douglas and RB Trent Battle - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
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