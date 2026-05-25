RedBlacks Sign Three Among Roster Moves

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American receiver Carl Chester

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-11-22

HOMETOWN: Manor, TX | SCHOOL: Southern Miss

American receiver Kajiya Hollawayne

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 210 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-02-08

HOMETOWN: Hemet, CA | SCHOOL: Temple

American linebacker Taniela Latu

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-09-27

HOMETOWN: San Mateo, CA | SCHOOL: San Jose State

ADDED TO SIX-GAME INJURED LIST:

NAT - DB - King Ambers

NAT - FB - Émeric Boutin

RELEASED:

AMER - DB - Jordan Perryman

AMER - LB - Bryce Ramirez

AMER - WR - Roc Taylor

AMER - OL - Quez Yates







Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.