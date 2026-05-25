Training Camp Report - Day 16

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Quebec City - Mustafa Johnson arrived at training camp with renewed energy and one clear objective: to get back to being one of the premiere defensive tackles in the CFL. After a few seasons marked by physical setbacks, the veteran is approaching this new campaign with confidence and determination.

"I'll be 100% when it's time to play. I'm going to get back to my old self, that's for sure," he said after Monday's on-field session.

Despite an injury history that could have weighed heavily on some players, Johnson refuses to let the pressure settle in. The objective is simple: perform, regardless of the circumstances.

Before suffering an injury in 2025, the defensive lineman had recorded two sacks, nine defensive tackles, and one forced fumble in only seven games. Needless to say, Johnson is a key piece of the Alouettes' defensive unit.

"I don't feel any pressure. I'm going to give it everything I've got, period," the former Colorado Buffalo said.

On an individual level, he intends to remind everyone what he is capable of when healthy, having already stood out in the past. He can change the outcome of a game with pressure on the opposing quarterback.

As for the team's expectations, Johnson is expecting the Alouettes to be a physical squad committed on both sides of the ball.

"Going out there, playing physical defense, physical offense, playing with intensity. That's our goal,"

From a leadership standpoint, the player does not feel the need to change his approach. His role as a leader has been constant since his first days with the team.

"I've been a leader since the first day I stepped onto this field. I earned the respect of the guys in 2022, and in 2023 as well. I lead by example every day. If somebody has questions, I tell them what to do. That's my role, and I take it seriously," Johnson said.







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