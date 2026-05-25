Blue Bombers Add Three
Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.
Added to roster:
American defensive lineman Arnold Young
American defensive lineman Michael Fletcher
American receiver Kenneth Womack
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026
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