Blue Bombers Add Two to Practice Roster
Published on June 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.
Added to practice roster:
American defensive back Kaylin Moore (5-11, 190, UCLA)
American defensive back Matt Jackson (6-1, 209, Eastern Kentucky)
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
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