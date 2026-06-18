Blue Bombers Add Two to Practice Roster

Published on June 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Added to practice roster:

American defensive back Kaylin Moore (5-11, 190, UCLA)

American defensive back Matt Jackson (6-1, 209, Eastern Kentucky)







Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.