Alouettes Bring Back Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Mario Alford

Published on June 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes have added American returner Mario Alford to their roster. The Greenville, GA native is back in the nest after spending three seasons in Montreal (2019-2021 and 2022) and 21 games with the team.

He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2022 and West Division All-Star in 2023.

Alford (5'8", 180 lb) played in 11 regular-season games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2025. He registered 44 punt returns for 476 yards and 31 kick-off returns for 876 yards with one touchdown.

Last year he hoisted the Grey Cup with the Riders.

The 34-year-old signed with Hamilton during CFL free agency and suited up in one preseason game.

Alford holds the Riders' franchise record for most career return touchdowns with nine, while tying the records for the most punt return touchdowns in a season (three) and game (two).

Alford was selected in the seventh-round, 238th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals coming out of West Virginia University. He spent one year with the Bengals, then had stints with the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Chicago Bears.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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