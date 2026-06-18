Stamps Square off with Riders on Saturday

Published on June 18, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







Calgary Stampeders vs Saskatchewan Roughriders

Presented by Purolator

Week 3

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, June 20

5 p.m. MT

Radio: QR Calgary

TV: TSN (Canada), CBS Sports Network (U.S.)

Streaming: CFL+ (International)

The Calgary Stampeders (0-1) look for their first victory of the 2026 season on Saturday night when they are back in action to face the out-of-town Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0).

The Stamps suffered a last-play loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers by a score of 30-28 at McMahon Stadium back on June 5. Dedrick Mills rushed for 112 yards and one touchdown while Jalen Philpot was the team's leading receiver with five catches for 96 yards including a 51-yard reception. The Red and White then had a Week 2 bye.

Meanwhile, the Riders were off in Week 1 before taking down the visiting BC Lions 31-27 last Saturday. Quarterback Trevor Harris completed 30 of 36 pass attempts with three majors tossed to Samuel Emilus.

A season ago, the Stamps won both their games over Saskatchewan by a combined score of 56-25. The Stampeders are 11-3 in the last 14 matchups with the Roughriders dating back to the 2019 season.

Calgary will next take on the BC Lions at the Apple Bowl in a Touchdown Kelowna matchup on Saturday, June 27. One day earlier, Saskatchewan will face the Toronto Argonauts in a home game for the Argos played at Regina's Mosaic Stadium due to BMO Field being occupied for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Purolator Tackle Hunger

It's the annual Purolator Tackle Hunger game, as fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items or donate via either cash, credit or debit at any stadium entry gate. Game-day donations can later be made by scanning the QR code on the videoboard during the first two quarters of play.

East Fan Zone fun

Located in the parking lot outside the Stamps Store and Ticket Office, the expanded East Fan Zone will operate from 3 to 5 p.m. with attractions including:

Two Stamps players signing autographs (from 3 to 4 p.m.) DJ trailer Custom Stampeder-branded inflatables Team-branded obstacle course Stamps dual football toss and kick Face painting Toyota vehicle display Century Downs VR bike race Photo opportunity with the Grey Cup for fans who donate to the Purolator Tackle Hunger program

Grad Walk

High-school graduates from the Class of 2026 who redeemed their complimentary game ticket will walk the field prior to kickoff for a pre-game moment of recognition.

Halftime entertainment

The Calgary Bears youth football program will be scrimmaging against a group of mascots.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 18, 2026

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