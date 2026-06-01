Stamps Select Team Captains

Published on June 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have named quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (offence), defensive back Derrick Moncrief (defence) and kicker Rene Paredes (special teams) as their three captains for the 2026 season.

The veteran trio, who were chosen by a vote of their teammates, have a combined 31 years of Canadian Football League playing experience.

Adams has now been named a captain for each of his two seasons with the Stamps. Moncrief is a first-time selection on behalf of the Red and White as he begins his second year in Calgary. Paredes, entering his 15th season in the CFL all as a Stampeder, fills a captaincy role for the 12th time.

The Stamps begin their regular season on Friday with a home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Kickoff from McMahon Stadium is at 7 p.m. MT.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 1, 2026

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