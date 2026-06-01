Blue Bombers Add Bralon Addison to Coaching Staff

Published on June 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce today the addition of Bralon Addison to Mike O'Shea's coaching staff.

Addison, who had been working as a guest coach since the start of rookie camp in May as part of the Canadian Football League's Diversity in Football Program, will now serve as Offensive Assistant in 2026.

A product of Missouri City, TX and the University of Oregon, Addison appeared in 63 games in the CFL as a receiver with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-22) and Ottawa RedBlacks (2023-25) and finished his career with 303 receptions for 3,543 yards and 16 touchdowns.

He was a CFL and East Division All Star in 2019 in March of this year signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the RedBlacks before turning his attention to coaching.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 1, 2026

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