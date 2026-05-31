Blue Bombers Release Munier-Bailey
Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.
Released from roster:
Global defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey
Check out the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Statistics
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