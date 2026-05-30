Alouettes Trim Roster in Preparation for Season Opener
Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Montreal Alouettes News Release
Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Saturday:
Players added to the practice roster: Don Callis, (A), DB, Troy
Shakespeare Louis, (N), DB, Southeastern Louisiana
Austin Watkins, (A), WR, Alabama-Birmingham
Shomari Lawrence, (A), RB, Missouri State
Gemon Green, (A), DB, Michigan
Donovan Manuel, (A), LB, Florida International
Kylan Guidry, (A), DL, Western Kentucky
Mark Petry, (G), OL, Syracuse
Reuben Fatheree II, (A), OL, Texas A&M
Zakhari Franklin, (A), WR, Illinois
Liam Talbot, (N), RB, Windsor
Riley MacLeod, (N), LB, Western Ontario
David Perales, (A), DL, Fresno State
Players released
James Morgan, (A), QB, Florida International
Cyrus McGarrell, (N), DB, Northern Illinois
Arnaud Desjardins, (N), QB, Laval
Thakarius Keyes, (A), DB, Tulane
Cale Sanders Jr., (A), DB, SMU
Faion Hicks, (A), DB, Wisconsin
Desmond Igbinosun, (A), LB, Rutgers
Trey Jones III, (A), LB, Texas A&M
Lucus Spencer, (N), LS, Bishop's
Jakai Moore, (A), OL, North Carolina
Damonte Smith, (A), DL, Middle Tennessee
R.J. Perry, (A), OL, South Florida
Brandon Sneh, (A), OL, Alabama-Birmingham
Deemer Blankumsee, (A), WR, Memphis
Tsion Nunnelly, (A), WR, Idaho State
Terique Owens, (A), WR, Missouri State
Dalton Stroman, (A), WR, Appalachian State
Malick Sylla, (A), DL, Mississippi State
Bryce Ganious, (A), DL Wake Forest
Players retiring
Michael Horvat, (N), P, McMaster
Harrison Daley, (N), DB, Windsor
Nathan Udoh, (N), WR, Manitoba
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