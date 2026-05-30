Alouettes Trim Roster in Preparation for Season Opener

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced the following transactions on Saturday:

Players added to the practice roster: Don Callis, (A), DB, Troy

Shakespeare Louis, (N), DB, Southeastern Louisiana

Austin Watkins, (A), WR, Alabama-Birmingham

Shomari Lawrence, (A), RB, Missouri State

Gemon Green, (A), DB, Michigan

Donovan Manuel, (A), LB, Florida International

Kylan Guidry, (A), DL, Western Kentucky

Mark Petry, (G), OL, Syracuse

Reuben Fatheree II, (A), OL, Texas A&M

Zakhari Franklin, (A), WR, Illinois

Liam Talbot, (N), RB, Windsor

Riley MacLeod, (N), LB, Western Ontario

David Perales, (A), DL, Fresno State

Players released

James Morgan, (A), QB, Florida International

Cyrus McGarrell, (N), DB, Northern Illinois

Arnaud Desjardins, (N), QB, Laval

Thakarius Keyes, (A), DB, Tulane

Cale Sanders Jr., (A), DB, SMU

Faion Hicks, (A), DB, Wisconsin

Desmond Igbinosun, (A), LB, Rutgers

Trey Jones III, (A), LB, Texas A&M

Lucus Spencer, (N), LS, Bishop's

Jakai Moore, (A), OL, North Carolina

Damonte Smith, (A), DL, Middle Tennessee

R.J. Perry, (A), OL, South Florida

Brandon Sneh, (A), OL, Alabama-Birmingham

Deemer Blankumsee, (A), WR, Memphis

Tsion Nunnelly, (A), WR, Idaho State

Terique Owens, (A), WR, Missouri State

Dalton Stroman, (A), WR, Appalachian State

Malick Sylla, (A), DL, Mississippi State

Bryce Ganious, (A), DL Wake Forest

Players retiring

Michael Horvat, (N), P, McMaster

Harrison Daley, (N), DB, Windsor

Nathan Udoh, (N), WR, Manitoba







Canadian Football League Stories from May 30, 2026

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