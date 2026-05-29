Training Camp Report - Day 19

Published on May 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play their second and final preseason game Friday night at 7 p.m. ET at TD Place in Ottawa (RDS, 99.5 Montréal, CJAD 800).

Anthony Brown Jr. is expected to get the start at quarterback while James Morgan, and Arnaud Desjardins will also see some action.

Several veterans will not take part in the game, giving many young players an opportunity to stand out.

Players to watch...

The competition between Nate Beauchemin and Arthur Hamlin for a starting spot is intensifying. Both players will be closely watched Friday night in Ottawa.

It will also be interesting to watch young Philip Brooks, who will handle kick returns.

2026 sixth-round draft pick Michael Horvat will handle field-goal kicking duties Friday night.

Several positions remain up for grabs in the defensive backfield. Thakarius Keyes is a professional football veteran with excellent size and reach (6-foot-1, 200 pounds). He was selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Kansas City Chiefs and has gained experience throughout the NFL. He finished second on the team in tackles (3) during the previous preseason game.

Decarius Hawthorne is having a strong training camp and managed to create some disruption during last week's preseason game. The Alouettes only have two returning defensive tackles from last season (Mustafa Johnson and Kori Roberson Jr.), which could open the door for at least one additional American player in the rotation.

Friday, May 29

7 PM - The Montreal Alouettes visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place







Canadian Football League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.